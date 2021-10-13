Ossiam Acquires 56,220 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ossiam grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,220 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $189.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,494. The stock has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.95.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

