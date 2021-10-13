Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 564,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

