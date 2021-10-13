Ossiam Increases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 168.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,320 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.13% of Arch Capital Group worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after buying an additional 422,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,969,000 after purchasing an additional 452,750 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,549,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,124,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 47,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,256. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

