Ossiam Purchases 101,699 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,905 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,699 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $36,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.15. 80,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.62. The company has a market cap of $207.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

