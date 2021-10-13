Ossiam Purchases New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,554 shares of company stock valued at $61,568,029. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $10.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.39. 131,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $250.11 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Bank of America dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.83.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

