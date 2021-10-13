Ossiam Sells 115,246 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115,246 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.1% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $78,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in The Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $171.70. The company had a trading volume of 232,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 billion, a PE ratio of 282.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

