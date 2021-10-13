Ossiam Sells 19,934 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ossiam cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,934 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $282.86. 15,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.62.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.90.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

