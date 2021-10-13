Ovintiv Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $5.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Ovintiv by 6.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 19.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

