Oxus Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 13th (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Oxus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OXUSU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 13th. Oxus Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OXUSU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Oxus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

