PAC Global (PAC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00102601 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00690697 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

