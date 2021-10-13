PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives GBX 647.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGE. Barclays raised their price target on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on PageGroup from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LON PAGE traded up GBX 16.16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 663.66 ($8.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,488,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,255. The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PageGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 685.50 ($8.96). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 625.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 593.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.41 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

