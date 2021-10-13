Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.95

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 3457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 3.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

