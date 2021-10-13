Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Reaches $24.48

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.48 or 0.00042506 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $76.05 million and $17.69 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00072152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00117890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,495.51 or 0.99831162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.46 or 0.06183863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,416 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

