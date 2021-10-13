Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $106,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,432 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 30.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,002,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 792,178 shares of company stock worth $204,135,919. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $284.11. The company had a trading volume of 130,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a PE ratio of 112.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

