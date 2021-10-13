Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $135,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $218,186,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Dover stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.49. 3,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,697. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

