Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New $181,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 5,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,121. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $55.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02.

