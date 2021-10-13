Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes $99,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average of $151.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

