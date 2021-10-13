Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

