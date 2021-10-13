Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Position Lowered by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Patterson Companies worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

