Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post sales of $355.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.70 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $207.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.