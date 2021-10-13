Paul Harrison Sells 86,824 Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($460,550.61).
Paul Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of Ascential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).
Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 415.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 392.66. Ascential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.
Ascential Company Profile
Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.
