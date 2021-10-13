Paul Harrison Sells 86,824 Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($460,550.61).

Paul Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ascential alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of Ascential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 415.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 392.66. Ascential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASCL. Barclays upgraded Ascential to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.92).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.