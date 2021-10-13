PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,565,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

