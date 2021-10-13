PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,331 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

