Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,873 shares of company stock worth $28,230,267 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

