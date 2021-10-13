Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $119.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

