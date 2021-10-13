Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Paysafe stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Paysafe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

