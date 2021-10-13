Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

