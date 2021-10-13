Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post $117.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the highest is $119.00 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $69.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $472.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $486.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $718.80 million, with estimates ranging from $712.60 million to $725.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%.

PVAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

