Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $41,000 Position in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at $2,190,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NYSE ID opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. PARTS iD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

