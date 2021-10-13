Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $45,000 Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $48,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 243,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

