Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

