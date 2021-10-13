Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $309.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.18. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

