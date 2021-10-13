Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce $190.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.10 million and the highest is $193.80 million. Perficient reported sales of $157.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $736.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.01 million to $743.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $827.29 million, with estimates ranging from $814.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Perficient by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,023 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Perficient by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. 1,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,725. Perficient has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.