Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 8,622 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 1.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $354,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

Marriott International stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,437. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.