Permanens Capital L.P. Has $8.35 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 792,178 shares of company stock worth $204,135,919 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.25. 161,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a market capitalization of $276.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.12 and its 200-day moving average is $243.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.