Permanens Capital L.P. Has $99,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of USRT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,511. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.