Permanens Capital L.P. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Permanens Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.61. 80,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

