Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 90.1% in September

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGAS remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,537,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,696. Petrogress has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc is an integrated energy company, engaged in the downstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commodities and Other (C&O) and Hires & Freights (H&F). The C&O segment involves in storing, distributing, and marketing crude oil, gas oil, and refined petroleum products, and also includes retailing sales of its gas stations and rest areas, terminals, and refined logistics.

