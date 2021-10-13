Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 90.1% in September

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGAS remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,537,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,696. Petrogress has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
