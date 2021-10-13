P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFIN stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 0.68.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.