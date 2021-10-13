Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PFE. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

