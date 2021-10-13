PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 133.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

ISD stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

