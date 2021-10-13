Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 47,379 shares.The stock last traded at $15.72 and had previously closed at $16.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares during the period. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth $64,447,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth $28,897,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

