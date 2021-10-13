Phoenixcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $435.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $435.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,846.18 or 1.00196627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00059510 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.41 or 0.00320457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.19 or 0.00552058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00222048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,599,287 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

