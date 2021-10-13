Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.65

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.65 and last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 1856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

