Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CME. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.53. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

