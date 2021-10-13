Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

