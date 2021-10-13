Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $8.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of research firms have commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 71,595 shares of company stock worth $507,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after buying an additional 9,750,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $18,817,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $17,591,000. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $15,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

PLYA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. 23,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,537. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

