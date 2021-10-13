Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $328,589.01 and $1,585.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00118645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,837.34 or 1.00180486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.74 or 0.06269325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.