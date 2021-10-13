PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYPS. Northland Securities started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

MYPS stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. Equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $13,356,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $7,420,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $4,392,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,339,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.