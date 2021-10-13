PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $488.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 5.11.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 257.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLx Pharma (PLXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.